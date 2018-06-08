National

SA among five countries elected to UN Security Council

08 June 2018 - 18:03 Rodrigo Campos
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

UN — The UN General Assembly on Friday voted to elect Germany, Belgium, SA, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia for a two-year term on the Security Council starting on January 1 2019.

Indonesia drew more votes than the Maldives in the only contested election; the other four candidates ran unopposed. Uncontested candidates still need to win more than two thirds of the overall General Assembly vote to be elected.

The council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorise the use of force.

Reuters

