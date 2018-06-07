National

Thint wants NPA to drop the ‘arms deal’ case against it, involving Zuma

07 June 2018 - 17:21 Karyn Maughan
Former President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. Picture: REUTERS
Former President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. Picture: REUTERS

The French company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, Thint, wants the case against it to be dropped‚ and has filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA has confirmed that it received Thint’s representations on Thursday morning. These will now need to be considered by the NPA to determine if they have any merit‚ a process that could cause further delay in any potential prosecution.

The arms company stands accused of offering Zuma a R500‚000-a-year bribe to protect it from any investigations linked to SA’s multi-billion rand "arms deal". Zuma’s former financial advisor Schabir Shaik was convicted of facilitating the allegedly corrupt deal.

Zuma is to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Jacob Zuma is not entitled to legal aid

Legal Aid SA is mandated through the Constitution to "help the poor get tax-funded legal assistance". Zuma certainly does not fall into this ...
National
13 hours ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with courts

Ruling that decision-making needs to be transparent could have significant implications for the Presidency
Opinion
12 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA faces long haul — and long odds — in undoing state capture

‘The sheer scope of the challenge defies comprehension. Who says it’s going to lead anywhere? When it comes to getting stolen money back, ...
National
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Don't underestimate Jacob Zuma's ability to create chaos

'There appear to be two groupings around Zuma that are working on establishing a new party'
Politics
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thint wants NPA to drop the ‘arms deal’ case ...
National
2.
Garden Route rebuilding after fires one of the ...
National
3.
Victory at last for family struggling for South ...
National
4.
Defiant gay councillor to hoist rainbow flag in ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Jacob Zuma is not entitled to legal aid
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with courts
Opinion

NEWS ANALYSIS: Delay in ruling over Shaun Abrahams points to division
National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Don't underestimate Jacob Zuma's ability to create chaos
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.