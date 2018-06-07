Thint wants NPA to drop the ‘arms deal’ case against it, involving Zuma

The French company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, Thint, wants the case against it to be dropped‚ and has filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA has confirmed that it received Thint’s representations on Thursday morning. These will now need to be considered by the NPA to determine if they have any merit‚ a process that could cause further delay in any potential prosecution.

The arms company stands accused of offering Zuma a R500‚000-a-year bribe to protect it from any investigations linked to SA’s multi-billion rand "arms deal". Zuma’s former financial advisor Schabir Shaik was convicted of facilitating the allegedly corrupt deal.

Zuma is to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday.