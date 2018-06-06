SA is facing the risk of an even more severe shortage of specialist doctors — a scenario that would hit the state and private health sectors hard‚ and one that has the health minister "worried".

In an unprecedented statement‚ the South African Committee of Medical Deans has publicly stated that the poor state of provincial health departments "destabilises" academic training of doctors. It called for more provinces to be put under national administration and for public hearings into the state of government healthcare.

The head of the committee‚ Prof Martin Veller‚ who is the University of the Witwatersrand’s medical dean‚ said fewer registrars — who are specialists in training — are likely to be employed by the state in Pretoria and Johannesburg after they qualify. This is because positions have been frozen by the cash-strapped Gauteng department of health‚ as detailed in a letter sent to every hospital head and leaked to TimesLIVE.

Secondly‚ specialists are currently not being hired by the state for the same reason. This comes as others resign‚ so there could be too few to train registrars.

An insider told TimesLIVE they had heard there was a planned 50% reduction in Wits’s training positions for future specialists. These are positions for training specialists such as anaesthetists‚ gynaecologists and oncologists. These specialists in training are already doctors who work at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, as well as many smaller hospitals around Gauteng.

A doctor explained: "The problem with not training enough registrars is that at teaching hospitals‚ registrars provide the majority of specialist services." Teaching hospitals include Helen Joseph Hospital and Steve Biko Hospital, in addition to Charlotte Maxeke and Baragwanath.

The doctor explained what fewer registrars meant for patients: "Without registrars‚ patients don’t get a specialised level of care. As such‚ fewer registrars means less service delivery and ultimately in the long term‚ fewer trained specialists — of which there is already a massive shortage."

A doctor in the state service said: "I would estimate that by 2019‚ Gauteng will be 40%-50% down in absolute number of qualified doctors employed in the state. That’s going to collapse an already terrible system further."