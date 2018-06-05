G4S snared by torture allegations at Bloemfontein jail

The multinational security company G4S, a main contender for the South African Social Security Agency tender to distribute social grants, is in court over torture allegations.

The company is defending claims by 42 inmates that they were subjected to electric shocks, forcibly injected with antipsychotic drugs and placed in lengthy isolation in G4S’s Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

The company’s UK prison operations have also been plagued by allegations of physical and other abuse of inmates at their Brookhouse and Medway detention centres.

The South African government signed a R10.6bn contract with G4S and four other shareholders in 2000 to build, maintain and run the maximum security prison, with capacity for 3,000 prisoners.

G4S, Old Mutual, Fikile Mangaung, Ten Alliance Mangaung and the Ekwezi Community Trust together form Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, the legal entity that is party to the prison contract.

The 42 inmates, represented by the Legal Resources Centre, are seeking damages for the alleged abuse at the prison.

In a related case, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University is challenging G4S over its attempts to prevent publication of a Department of Correctional Services report on the allegations.

The case emanates from a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act for the investigation report into the alleged abuse at the Bloemfontein prison. G4S lost effective control of the prison in 2013 when riots broke out.

The department took control of the prison for 10 months and promised to report on the allegations of abuse.

At about the same time, the Wits Justice Project uncovered use of electric shocks, forced medication with antipsychotic drugs, unlawful segregation of inmates and suspicious deaths in the prison. Though the government said it would investigate the allegations, the promised investigation report did not materialise and the security provider has not been held accountable and continues to manage the prison.