Financial sector regulator zeroes in on credit life insurance

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), newly endowed with powers of resolution, has trained its sights on credit-life insurance.

In a first for SA, the FSCA may direct financial services providers to reimburse consumers premiums paid for products that have been wrongly sold to them or have delivered little value.

It is a dramatic addition to the FSCA’s arsenal. Consider that the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has ordered payment protection insurance refunds to the tune of £30.4bn since January 2011. Payment protection insurance is substantively similar to credit life insurance.

The FSCA, formerly the Financial Services Board, was probing "point-of-sale" products, such as credit-life insurance, which were frequently mis-sold to individuals who did not need them, said Caroline da Silva, executive GM for regulatory policy. A new team of data specialists would request more detailed information from credit providers relating to credit life insurance policies, she said.