In September last year‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that the decision to close the Cape Town office was irrational and it reviewed and set aside the decision. The department’s appeal to the Constitutional Court was dismissed in December last year.

The SCA ordered that the department re-open the Cape Town office by March 31 2018, but this has not happened. The department indicated in April that it had no intention of disregarding the judicial directive and will respect the judgment.

"In this regard‚ we have commenced with plans to comply with the order and have prioritised the funding and filing of key posts to get the centre operational‚" the department said on April 17.

However‚ the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and the Somali Association of SA said this statement by the department was misleading‚ as the refugee reception centre has remained closed to new applicants since July 1 2012.

Also‚ the department has failed to comply with another 2015 order to re-open the Port Elizabeth refugee reception office. In defending its decisions to close the Port Elizabeth office in 2011 and the Cape Town office a year later‚ the department argued that the most operationally strategic and convenient places to locate refugee reception offices were points of entry utilised by those entering the country.

It said refugees did not use Port Elizabeth or Cape Town as their ports of entry.

The DA said it would write to the chairman of the home affairs portfolio committee‚ Lemias Mashile‚ to request that Gigaba be summoned to account for why these reception centres had not been re-opened.

DA shadow minister of home affairs Haniff Hoosen said, "Clearly‚ the failure by Minister Gigaba to obey the courts is compromising the ability of the department to ensure asylum applications are processed and finalised efficiently."