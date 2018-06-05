A public meeting descended into chaos and was abandoned after a dispute over whether Cape Town International Airport should be renamed after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The meeting‚ held on Monday evening‚ became "quite hectic and disruptive"‚ said Deon Cloete‚ general manager of Cape Town International.

The airport is being renamed as part of a government Transformation of Heritage Landscape programme.

The meeting‚ held at the airport‚ was part of a public participation process where people could submit a name for consideration.

Some of the proposals included Krotoa International Airport‚ after the historic Khoi figure‚ and Taliep Petersen‚ after the slain musician.

But it was the name Winnie Madikizela-Mandela — a firm favourite of the EFF — that ignited a standoff that turned into a row between the red berets and a vocal group calling themselves "Gatvol Capetonians".

The group objected to Madikizela-Mandela and declared: "She was never part of this country."

Christina Pitt‚ a Stellenbosch law graduate‚ filmed the showdown that ensued.