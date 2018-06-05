Chaotic Cape Town International renaming meeting abandoned
The public meeting became ‘quite hectic and disruptive’, after a dispute over whether to rename the airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the EFF’s favourite
A public meeting descended into chaos and was abandoned after a dispute over whether Cape Town International Airport should be renamed after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The meeting‚ held on Monday evening‚ became "quite hectic and disruptive"‚ said Deon Cloete‚ general manager of Cape Town International.
The airport is being renamed as part of a government Transformation of Heritage Landscape programme.
The meeting‚ held at the airport‚ was part of a public participation process where people could submit a name for consideration.
Some of the proposals included Krotoa International Airport‚ after the historic Khoi figure‚ and Taliep Petersen‚ after the slain musician.
But it was the name Winnie Madikizela-Mandela — a firm favourite of the EFF — that ignited a standoff that turned into a row between the red berets and a vocal group calling themselves "Gatvol Capetonians".
The group objected to Madikizela-Mandela and declared: "She was never part of this country."
Christina Pitt‚ a Stellenbosch law graduate‚ filmed the showdown that ensued.
Tempers flared after leader of controversial organisation Gatvol Capetonian says #CapeTownInternationalAirport should not be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela because: "She was never part of this country".@TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/mvvQWjxq8T— Christina Pitt (@ChristinaPitt94) June 4, 2018
"#CapeTownInternationalAirport renaming public meeting has dissolved into chaos‚" she tweeted.
#CapeTownInternationalAirport renaming public meeting has dissolved into chaos.@TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/J6lP5gOKpw— Christina Pitt (@ChristinaPitt94) June 4, 2018
Cloete‚ speaking on CapeTalk radio on Tuesday morning‚ said the meeting started off in a respectful environment.
"This was agreed upfront and the meeting commenced. During the course of it‚ it became quite hectic and disruptive‚" he said.
The meeting was halted to ensure the safety of people attending. Cloete said many people had suggested alternative names and he acknowledged that some parties were passionate about their submissions.
He said proposals could still be submitted via e-mail and text message.
Other proposals include historical Khoi figure Krotoa, slain musician Taliep Petersen, Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu and Robert Sobukwe
Public comment is open until Wednesday.
Proposals already submitted include Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu‚ Madikizela-Mandela and Robert Sobukwe.
The Airports Company SA, which is responsible for the management and administration of most national airports in the country‚ has said Cape Town International Airport‚ East London Airport‚ Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport are all to be renamed.
In Gauteng‚ Jan Smuts Airport was renamed Johannesburg International Airport and renamed again in 2006 to honour the memory of late ANC leader OR Tambo.
Please sign in or register to comment.