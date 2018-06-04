SA makes progress in eradicating bucket toilets — but not enough
The number of bucket toilets supplied by municipalities fell by 9.4%, from 68,480 in 2016 to 62,042 in 2017, a nonfinancial census of municipalities undertaken by Statistics SA found.
Despite the decrease, the continued use of bucket toilets is an indictment of the government, which has promised for several years to eradicate them completely.
According to the results of the census, released on Monday by Stats SA deputy director-general Joe de Beer, municipalities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo reported zero provision of bucket toilets.
The Western Cape and the North West reported increases of 11.4% and 4% respectively, while usage in Mpumalanga remained constant over the two-year period.
The Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape and the Free State all showed decreases in the use of bucket toilets, of 15%, 12.7% and 6.9% respectively.
The survey examined the services such as water, electricity, sewerage, sanitation and solid waste management provided by municipalities, and found that the provision of these services had increased over the period.
According to the survey, the number of indigent households declined 1.5% between 2016 and 2017 to 3.5-million though De Beer cautioned that the calculation of indigent households differed by province.
Of the 13-million consumer units receiving water in 2017, 9-million had access to water inside the yard, 2.7-million within 200m from their yard and 800,000 more than 200m from their yard.
The remaining 500,000 consumers were not domestic users.
About 4.75-million consumer units received free basic water in 2017.
The number of consumer units receiving free basic electricity rose 4.4% to 2.56-million while the number receiving free basic sewerage and sanitation increased by 7.3% to 3.6-million.
Consumer units receiving free basic solid waste management services declined slightly, to 2.8-million.
