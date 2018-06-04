SA makes progress in eradicating bucket toilets — but not enough

The number of bucket toilets supplied by municipalities fell by 9.4%, from 68,480 in 2016 to 62,042 in 2017, a nonfinancial census of municipalities undertaken by Statistics SA found.

Despite the decrease, the continued use of bucket toilets is an indictment of the government, which has promised for several years to eradicate them completely.

According to the results of the census, released on Monday by Stats SA deputy director-general Joe de Beer, municipalities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo reported zero provision of bucket toilets.