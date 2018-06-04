Medical deans’ prescription for SA’s public health emergency

The deadly strike in the North West health department, and other crises in SA’s public health sector, have driven deans of medical faculties across the country to seek urgent and drastic responses from the government.

The South African Committee of Medical Deans says it does not think recent interventions on the part of the national Department of Health have pulled SA’s public health sector out of the crisis.

It says the problems in the healthcare sector are also hindering the proper training of medical professionals, both undergraduates and postgraduates, including at specialist and sub-specialist levels.

"The Cabinet’s recent decision to place the North West health department under administration of the national government, in the wake of the health worker protests, and the appointment of the intervention task team in the Gauteng health department to advise on a turnaround strategy, are indicative of a limping and failing health system‚" it says.