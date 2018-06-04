KZN mayor out on bail for murder resumes his duties

The DA’s brief spell in charge of a municipality in KwaZulu-Natal will come to an end on Tuesday when Siboniso Mbatha, the mayor of Endumeni Municipality, in Dundee is expected to resume his duties.

On Friday Mbatha — an IFP leader who is also one of the country’s youngest mayor at 31 years old — was granted R2 000 bail by the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He and fellow IFP councillor, Mthembeni Majola, and an alleged hitman were arrested in a dawn raid two weeks ago and charged with plotting to kill the Endumeni council speaker, Bongiwe Mbatha-Makhathini.

The three were ordered not to make contact with witnesses.

Endumeni is one of the municipalities which the IFP co-governs with the support of the DA and the EFF. After the 2016 local government elections the Endumeni council did not elect a deputy mayor, and requires the mayor to choose a member of the executive council to perform mayoral duties when he is not present.

On Thursday Mbatha was still in the jail cell when he used the provision of the constitution by appointing DA council and member of the executive committee Sandy Bedassi, to conduct mayoral duties. Bedassi was sworn in as acting mayor and chaired one council meeting. Now that Mbatha is out of jail, Bedassi’s short stint as a mayor has come to an end.

Dozens of IFP supporters gathered inside and outside court to give vocal support to Mbatha and his co-accused. Mbatha’s supporters sang songs praising him for fighting corruption delivering quality services to the people of Endumeni.

Since his arrest and court appearance Mbatha has maintained that the charges against him were orchestrated by fellow IFP rival leaders who are after his position.

"They are plotting to take the mayoral position from me and they are using the charges to tarnish my image. I will not give up because I am working for the people of Endumeni and these people want to use this position to obtain tenders and line their own pockets," he said.

He said he would listen to and abide by any decision that the IFP takes on this matter or on his position as mayor.

Siyabonga Ntuli, Endumeni Municipality’s manager, told BusinessLive that Mbatha was still a mayor of Endumeni.

"He did not leave the position of the mayor. He merely used his powers to delegate mayoral duties to someone else. Now the mayor has communicated with us to inform us that he is ready to resume his duties. There is a council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) which will be chaired by the mayor and this meeting will be about debating and possibly passing the budget of this municipality. We expect the mayor to be back at work, unless he writes a letter excusing himself for one reason or another," Ntuli said.

The IFP says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot and subsequent arrest of the Endumeni mayor and its councillor.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) chairperson, said they viewed the allegations against Mbatha and others in a very serious light.

"Whilst Mr Mbatha is a member of the IFPYB, his deployment is the prerogative of the party and as such his conduct and performance will be fully dealt with by the party and at an appropriate time the IFPYB will make further representations to the party.

"The disregard for human life which has characterised the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal is totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," Hlengwa said.