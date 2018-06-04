National

Joburg to rework budget as council accepts EFF’s smaller tariff increases

Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city will probably shrink its surplus, rather than compromise service delivery, to fund the smaller water and power tariff hikes

04 June 2018 - 13:38 Claudi Mailovich
The City of Johannesburg will have to rework its proposed 2018-19 budget after the EFF brought its proposed tariff increases to the table, and the proposal was accepted by the coalition government.

A vote has therefore still not taken place on the city’s current R59bn budget, which would have to be accepted with the proposed new rates and tariffs.

The city has until the end of June to pass its budget, when the municipal financial year comes to an end.

The EFF’s Musa Novela said the EFF proposed that the increase in electricity tariffs should be lowered to 7.17% from 7.37%, while the proposed water tariff increase should be reduced from 14.2% to 13.2%.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in an interview after a special council meeting on Monday that the coalition accepted the EFF’s proposal and that he would have a meeting with the budget steering committee to rework the numbers after the agreement.

Mashaba said he did not think cost cuts would be necessary, and they could look at reducing the city’s surplus, as he did not want the reduced increases to affect service delivery.

The EFF last week rejected the proposed rates and tariffs increases, which led to the budget not being adopted.

Mashaba said he expected the next special council meeting to take place by Monday next week at the latest.

