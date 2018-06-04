Four-metre swells and wind gusts of more than 55km/h resulted in marine movements being suspended at the Richards Bay port in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

The Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) said in a statement on Monday that operations would resume only when weather conditions improved.

Nompumelelo Mkhize‚ deputy harbour master at the port‚ said: "While port management acknowledges that efficiency is of utmost importance‚ the safety of our port users remains top priority.

"Monitoring and assessment will continue at the port of Richards Bay. Should the weather improve‚ operations will recommence."

Transnet said in a statement that shipping movements were continuing and that the port remained open in Durban.

"Only waterside terminal operations at the Durban container terminal Pier 2 were suspended at 9.30pm on Sunday due to strong winds but had resumed by 1pm on Monday.

"TNPA’s port authority operations‚ including marine services‚ can be affected during heavy winds and swells, which can prevent the safe movement of vessels in and out of the port‚ depending on the vessel category."

The authority said it was standard procedure for "port control to closely monitor weather conditions and to advise the affected stakeholders when it is regarded unsafe to move vessels".