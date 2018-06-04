National

Deadline for airport renaming suggestions draws near

The four airports to be renamed are Cape Town International, East London, Port Elizabeth International and Kimberley

04 June 2018 - 12:42 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
The deadline for proposals for new names for four South African airports is drawing near.

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) is accepting proposals from the public until Wednesday for new names for Cape Town International Airport, East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport.

The EFF has already made its choice for Cape Town clear: at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral, leader Julius Malema called for the airport to be named after her.

Proposals for names for the four airports can be e-mailed to Corporate.Affairs@airports.co.za or hand-delivered to the Acsa office at the nearest airport.

This is just the first step in the renaming process. Provincial geographical names committees will have to vet proposed names, and then recommend changes to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. They will then be published in the Government Gazette, and any objections at this point must be lodged within 30 days.

