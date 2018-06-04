After a 10-year wait, new guidelines to curb government perks are finally ready

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to submit the final draft of a revised ministerial handbook to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week — but she was mum on exactly what would be cut from the list of perks.

Dlodlo indicated in an interview that she was determined to bring the review of the controversial document that sets out permissible office perks for cabinet ministers and their deputies to an end following a decade-long review process.

Dlodlo also came out in support of a "pay freeze" for senior public servants and other well-paid public office bearers such as ministers‚ MPs and judges as the government tries to rein in the public sector wage bill, which is near R587bn a year.

Dlodlo said it was "unfortunate" that it had taken almost ten years for the review to be concluded, adding that the matter should be settled this week.

The government announced the review of the ministerial handbook in 2009 following public pressure after it emerged that ministers in the Zuma administration had gone on a shopping spree for luxury vehicles shortly after assuming office.

The Zuma ministers said at the time the procurement of cars — some cost as much as R1.2m — was provided in the ministerial handbook.

"Hopefully, by the end of next week, I would have delivered a document to the president‚" Dlodlo said.

"I’ve written letters to ministers whose input we’re supposed to have solicited last year still. I’ve spoken to one of them‚ comrade Thulas Nxesi (minister of public works)‚ who has said he’ll work on it very quickly and I’m sure others will do the same."

She said she was leading the team of ministers on the handbook review which includes the ministers of finance‚ police and co-operative governance.

"We have given them until Monday. Once we have that information we will then incorporate it into the draft document that we currently have and then send all of that to the president for his consideration‚" she said.

Turning to the burgeoning public sector wage bill‚ Dlodlo said she supported calls for senior public servants and public representatives to forfeit salary hikes for a while to prevent the state’s wage bill from spiralling out of control.

"I would really support that; it was actually raised by one of the premiers in the mandate committee‚ to say we should consider a wage freeze for all public office bearers if we’re to claw back what we acceded to in the bargaining chamber.

"I mean, for the top civil servants in the senior management service level there really has been no significant wage increase over the past two years and they were starting to complain.

"But we need to impose this on all office bearers so that we can realise those savings. It’s going to hit hard because people would not have budgeted for a freeze but it’s something that at some point we would really need to look at."

Dlodlo said she was also planning to introduce a comprehensive remuneration strategy for all three spheres of government to prevent a situation where municipalities and government departments gave differing salary increases.