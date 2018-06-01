Heavy overnight rain and gale force winds downed power lines‚ triggered mud slides‚ flooded homes in several suburbs and uprooted trees across Cape Town.

"Due to last night’s heavy downpours and gale force winds … extensive flooding has occurred in Goodwood‚ Parow‚ Ravensmead‚ Belhar and Bellville South‚" disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Friday morning.

"Approximately 150 residential properties have been affected. Roofs have been blown off in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village and a few properties have been damaged.

"Trees have been uprooted in Parow‚ Goodwood‚ Constantia and Belhar. Power lines came down in Goodwood‚ Parow Valley‚ Langa‚ Bergvliet‚ Durbanville and Maitland areas and mudslides have been reported in the Hout Bay area‚" she said.

While the damage assessment continues‚ uprooted trees that blocked roads were being removed across the metro.

Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said 12 intersections had been affected. Six intersections had been flooded.

Zevenwacht in Kuilsriver had reports of sand in the roadway as a result of strong winds.

In Gordon’s Bay‚ officers reported mud slides and rock falls and the overnight adverse weather caused a power failure in the Huguenot Tunnel on the N1‚ causing officials to close the tunnel.

The entrance to the five-star Twelve Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay was flooded. There were rock falls on Chapman’s Peak Drive.

A city police officer suffered head and neck injuries when a tree fell onto his vehicle early on Friday.