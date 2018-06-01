National

NPA still deciding whether to prosecute Tom Moyane on assault charge

01 June 2018 - 12:21 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Tom Moyane. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Tom Moyane. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to decide whether to prosecute suspended tax agency boss Tom Moyane for allegedly assaulting his son’s girlfriend.

"The matter is still under consideration at the director of public prosecutions office‚" NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said on Friday.

Last week, the Sunday Times reported that suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Moyane had allegedly kicked the 17-year-old in the face "like a Ninja" and "rugby-tackled" her during an argument at a home in Weltevreden Park‚ Johannesburg. The house is owned by Moyane and his wife.

He allegedly screamed at the woman‚ accused her of witchcraft and blamed her for destroying his "empire".

A medical report by a doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital dated May 15 showed that she had suffered a bruised jaw‚ a cut to the inside of a cheek and a bruised abdomen‚ according to the newspaper.

A complaint of assault was made at the Randburg police station by the woman’s mother‚ Cynthia Masina‚ on May 15.

Moyane did not respond to questions from the Sunday Times.

