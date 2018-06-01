Guptas given five days to return jet after breaching court order
The Gupta family has just five calendar days to return their Bombardier Global 6000 jet to Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg after they breached an earlier court order.
This was ruled by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on Friday in the Johannesburg High Court. If the Guptas do not return the aircraft‚ they will have to file a supplementary affidavit within 10 days explaining themselves.
The respondents in the case include Atul Gupta‚ his wife Chetali‚ Oakbay Investments, and Westdawn Investments. The court dismissed their earlier application for leave to appeal.
Export Development Canada (EDC) lent the Guptas $41m to buy the jet. The bank previously approached the court to ground the plane because the family defaulted on repayments, and to stop the family from using the plane to commit crimes or flee from justice.
Kathree-Setiloane ordered on March 19 that the jet be returned within 15 days‚ pending the final determination between Westdawn Investments and EDC in the High Court of Justice in the UK. The plane was not returned by April 3.
The plane was‚ however‚ returned on April 13‚ but was not delivered to EDC‚ because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized the plane in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm investigations.
The Guptas won a legal battle against the NPA earlier this week after the Bloemfontein High Court released their personal and business assets of more R250m.
Judge Phillip Loubser found there was currently no reasonable basis to believe that Gupta family members‚ associates and businesses would be convicted on money-laundering and fraud linked to the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam. Therefore, there was no reasonable basis for R250m in the family’s assets to be frozen pending potential conviction and subsequent confiscation.
