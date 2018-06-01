Guptas given five days to return jet after breaching court order

The Gupta family has just five calendar days to return their Bombardier Global 6000 jet to Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg after they breached an earlier court order.

This was ruled by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on Friday in the Johannesburg High Court. If the Guptas do not return the aircraft‚ they will have to file a supplementary affidavit within 10 days explaining themselves.

The respondents in the case include Atul Gupta‚ his wife Chetali‚ Oakbay Investments, and Westdawn Investments. The court dismissed their earlier application for leave to appeal.

Export Development Canada (EDC) lent the Guptas $41m to buy the jet. The bank previously approached the court to ground the plane because the family defaulted on repayments, and to stop the family from using the plane to commit crimes or flee from justice.