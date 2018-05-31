PIC should not disclose its listed investments as it could influence the market, Nhlanhla Nene says
Two bills propose that the Public Investment Corporation be required to disclose all listed and unlisted investments yearly in a report
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene does not support a proposal that would require the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to disclose all its listed investments.
The proposal to oblige the PIC to disclose its listed investments was contained in two bills currently the subject of public hearings by Parliament’s finance committee. The bills have been proposed by the committee itself and by DA finance spokesman David Maynier.
Both bills proposed that the PIC be required to disclose all its listed and unlisted investments yearly by way of a report.
The PIC, with assets under management of nearly R2-trillion, is the largest investor on the JSE. It acts as the asset manager for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and other statutory funds.
The minister said he did not support the disclosure of listed investments "because it will entail a collation of all the listed investments, which can influence the market. Other investors can very easily see what the PIC’s positions and views of the market are and that is risky since the PIC is the largest investor on the JSE".
Nene noted that the shareholders of listed companies were publicly available. Major shareholders were also listed in the companies’ annual reports as well as on their websites.
The minister said in a letter sent to committee chairman Yunus Carrim ahead of the public hearing on Thursday that the disclosure of unlisted investments should only occur with the consent of the depositors. This was also the view of the GEPF. In the past the PIC has disclosed its unlisted investments, which are also noted in the GEPF’s annual report.
"It should be considered whether the disclosure of investments is not a matter to be dealt with by depositors in accordance with applicable law and not the PIC that acts on behalf of depositors," Nene said.
Nene has also rejected proposals for Parliament’s participation in the appointment of the chairperson and members of the PIC board.
In terms of the DA’s private member’s bill — the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill — the PIC chairperson and board members should be appointed by the Cabinet on the recommendation of the National Assembly.
In his submission, Nene said the current system whereby the minister of finance appoints the members of the PIC board (including the chairperson and the deputy chairperson) in consultation with the Cabinet should be retained. He did not support the proposal in the committee’s bill that the minister or the deputy minister of finance be designated as the chairperson of the board.
Nene supported the proposal in both bills that all directives issued by the minister to the PIC be tabled in the National Assembly and published on the PIC’s website.
