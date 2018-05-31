The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has set up an ad hoc committee to oversee the national government’s intervention in the North West in terms of NCOP rules and Section 100 of the Constitution, after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the entire provincial government under administration.

The committee will comprise 19 full-time and an alternate MP from political parties the ANC‚ the DA‚ the EFF and the IFP. The ANC as the majority party in the NCOP has been designated 11 MPs on the committee‚ the DA three, and the EFF and the IFP two apiece.

Veteran ANC MP and the NCOP’s chairperson of the select committee on finance, Charl de Beer, has been elected chairperson. De Beer said one of the urgent matters needed to deal with was to get a full briefing from the Cabinet inter-ministerial committee on the North West, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on their findings on governance issues in the province.

Advocate Modibedi Phindela‚ the secretary of the NCOP‚ said the ad hoc committee had up to 180 days to investigate whether or not the intervention was necessary. Phindela said that in terms of Section 100 and the rules of the NCOP‚ the committee was at liberty to engage with other committees of the institution and the intervention teams.

"In terms of the resolution, which was adopted by the House for the establishment of this committee‚ one of the issues noted in the resolution was that the intervention cuts across [all] the departments in the North West, and that’s why the ad hoc committee has been established."