Farm murders are at their lowest than in the past 19 years, a report by agricultural organisation AgriSA has found.

The report‚ Farm Attacks: One of Agriculture’s Challenges‚ was released on Thursday. AgriSA used police crime statistics that show 47 people were murdered on farms in 2017-18 and there were 561 farm attacks.

The year with the highest recorded number of farm murders was 1997-98 when 153 people were murdered. The number of recent farm attacks almost halved from the highest recorded number of 1‚069 in 2001-02.

In total there were 1‚733 murders on farms and 12‚567 farm attacks over nearly two decades.