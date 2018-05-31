Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) says cash payments by the company to about two-million social grant recipients will continue to be made in June at the original rate of R14.42 per recipient.

The company said it had received a positive response on Wednesday from the Constitutional Court‚ which said CPS should re-engage with the Treasury, to determine a sustainable fee for the payment of grants in cash at paypoints to Sassa grant beneficiaries.

In March‚ the Constitutional Court ordered that CPS continue to provide the cash payments to about two-million grant recipients until the end of September at the same rates.

The bulk of the social grant payments to recipients via ATMs was taken over by the South African Post Office in April.

In its order in March‚ the court said CPS may ask the Treasury in writing during the six-month period to investigate and make a recommendation regarding the price to be paid for the services it has to render.

Following the judgment‚ CPS asked that it be paid R58 (excluding VAT) to pay each beneficiary‚ while the Treasury recommended a fee of R44 (excluding VAT) per beneficiary.

"CPS has invoiced Sassa at the original rate of R14.42 (excluding VAT) per cash payment as an interim fee until such time as an agreement can be reached with the Treasury‚" CPS chief Herman Kotzé said on Wednesday.

He said while this rate was not sustainable and did not even cover the cost of security‚ payments would not be interrupted for June.

"We are hopeful that we will arrive at a satisfactory solution with the Treasury’s inputs and finalise this matter as quickly as possible‚" Kotzé said.