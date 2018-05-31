Acting Endumeni mayor sworn in as former mayor charged in murder plot

On Thursday, Sandy Bedassi was sworn in as acting mayor of KwaZulu-Natal’s Endumeni local municipality, becoming the first DA leader to hold such a position.

Bedassi’s elevation followed two weeks of drama at the municipality. IFP-appointed mayor Richard Mbatha was arrested in a morning raid last week and charged, along with a fellow IFP councilor Mthembeni Majola and an alleged hitman, of plotting to kill the municipality’s speaker and fellow IFP member, Bongiwe Mbatha-Makhathini.

Mbatha, Majola and the alleged hitman appeared in a packed Estcourt Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail hearing. The mayor was represented by Advocate Cyril Simphiwe Mlotshwa.

Mbatha denied ever plotting to kill the speaker and said it was a ploy by his enemies to have him removed from office. Endumeni local municipality did not elect a deputy mayor after the 2016 local government elections. It is one of the municipalities in which the IFP co-governs with the support of the DA and the EFF.

The Constitution allows the mayor to delegate mayoral powers to any serving member of the municipality’s executive committee. Mbatha, who is behind bars, used this provision to overlook the speaker — the highest serving member of the Exco and also a fellow IFP member. Instead he chose Bedassi, a DA Ward 7 councillor and an Exco member, to assume all mayoral responsibilities.

This has angered some IFP leaders, many of whom have accused Mbatha of bringing the party into disrepute. The IFP said it would take strong action against Mbatha and his co-accused once they are released from prison. ANC councilors threatened to overturn Bedassi’s appointment as acting mayor in the next council seating.

Bedassi promised to serve the people of Endumeni to the best of his ability, saying among his first duties will be ensuring the council passes the budget. "We have a responsibility as the council to put aside our differences and deliver quality services to the people of Endumeni."