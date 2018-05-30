PIC cleared Dan Matjila despite inconclusive finding

The board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) exonerated CEO Dan Matjila of corruption charges in September 2017, even though the evidence on which it based its decision was incomplete.

Matjila was accused by a whistle-blower in 2017 of having channelled PIC funds to "a girlfriend". The board cleared him of all charges on the basis of his written representations and an internal audit report undertaken to verify his explanation.

But the internal audit report, which was sent anonymously to Business Day this week, shows that in one important regard — the allegation that Matjila had asked a company that the PIC had recently funded to settle the debts of an alleged girlfriend — there was no conclusive finding.

In his representation to the board, Matjila acknowledged that he contacted Lawrence Mulaudzi of Kefolile Health to assist the woman in question, Pretty Louw, who was the owner of a beauty salon.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: PIC cleared Dan Matjila on ‘incomplete evidence’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.