National

KZN will not lift wages or pay bonuses at poorly performing councils, MEC says

30 May 2018 - 17:33 Bongani Mthethwa
Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

There will be no bonuses or salary increases for employees at municipalities that perform poorly in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the reality facing errant provincial municipalities‚ in line with KwaZulu-Natal’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs department’s Operation Bounce Back campaign.

This stern warning was issued by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday. She was speaking following municipal audit outcomes in Auditor-General Kimi Makwethu’s national municipal audit report for the 2016-17 financial year.

Makwethu painted a bleak picture of the financial situation of municipalities in the country‚ with his report revealing that the expenditure budget for the municipal sphere in 2016-17 was R362.13bn.

It also showed that municipalities with clean audit opinions represented just R25.68bn (7%) of this amount‚ while those with unqualified opinions with findings represented R243.82bn.

Municipalities with qualified audit opinions made up R61.14bn (17%) of the total budget‚ while those with adverse and disclaimed opinions represented R22.81bn (6%). Municipalities with outstanding audits constituted R8.68bn (2%) of the total budget.

But Dube-Ncube said despite an overall regression‚ KwaZulu-Natal had retained its position as the second-best-performing province in the country.

"As a provincial government department whose mandate is to support municipalities‚ we have wasted no time in responding to these audit outcomes. We have engaged with every one of our poorly performing municipalities on a one-on-one basis and we have launched Operation Bounce Back to ensure that all municipalities come up with well-rounded audit response plans that will form the basis for improved audits in 2017-18 and beyond."

Operation Bounce Back is a multipronged strategy to reverse the latest audit regression in the province’s 54 municipalities. It places a premium on consequence management by penalising poor performance.

Trim the fat, Ayanda Dlodlo tells her colleagues

Number of advisers scrutinised as government wages war on waste
National
2 days ago

Dube-Ncube said they had also introduced a new way of doing things with municipalities‚ which included "not paying bonuses and salary increases to poorly performing municipal employees. We are applying consequence management and‚ as a result‚ we will bounce back".

However‚ it emerged that two unidentified poorly performing municipalities had already paid performance bonuses to their employees. Now the department is engaging with them on how to recover the monies.

"We have asked them how they are going to recover those monies. We are also looking at contracts of those municipalities as well as the reasons why the performance bonuses were paid‚" Dube-Ncube said.

In the 2016-17 financial year‚ municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal received seven unqualified audits with no other findings‚ 33 unqualified audits with findings‚ 10 qualified audits‚ two adverse audit opinions and two audit disclaimers.

The main audit challenges included flawed procurement processes and general noncompliance with various aspects of financial governance.

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede denies claims of fraud and graft

Gumede insists her administration will 'drive a corruption-free city', adding that eThekwini had a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of corruption‚ ...
National
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba presides over financial sustainability rating crash

Joburg’s liquidity management drags down financial sustainability
National
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hordes descend on rural KZN village in search of ...
National
2.
As children increasingly become victims of ...
National
3.
KZN will not lift wages or pay bonuses at poorly ...
National
4.
Joe Maswanganyi named new chair of Parliament’s ...
National

Related Articles

Steinhoff Africa Retail investors to pay R500m to bail out executives
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Public sector pay is a taxing problem
Business

Trim the fat, Ayanda Dlodlo tells her colleagues
National

Public-sector employees miss payday adjustments
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.