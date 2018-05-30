There will be no bonuses or salary increases for employees at municipalities that perform poorly in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the reality facing errant provincial municipalities‚ in line with KwaZulu-Natal’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs department’s Operation Bounce Back campaign.

This stern warning was issued by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday. She was speaking following municipal audit outcomes in Auditor-General Kimi Makwethu’s national municipal audit report for the 2016-17 financial year.

Makwethu painted a bleak picture of the financial situation of municipalities in the country‚ with his report revealing that the expenditure budget for the municipal sphere in 2016-17 was R362.13bn.