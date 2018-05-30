National

DA lays fraud complaint against West Rand councils over VBS bank saga

30 May 2018 - 12:17 Linda Ensor
Picture: SUPPLIED
The DA has laid a complaint of fraud against officials of the West Rand district municipality and other municipalities in terms of the Municipal Financial Management Act, for allegedly making illegal deposits with VBS Mutual Bank, which is now under curatorship.

The West Rand district municipality is one of 15 municipalities that made deposits with VBS, despite an instruction by the Treasury against this practice.

The DA will also be laying complaint against officials at the other 14 municipalities that were complicit in those illegal deposits. These municipalities include Mahikeng local municipality, Ephraim Mogale local municipality, Makhado municipality, Madibeng local municipality, Merafong municipality and Elias Motsoaledi local municipality.

"Some of the implicated municipalities are among the worst run and most financially unstable municipalities in the country, and with the liquidity crisis at VBS, the municipalities are now at risk of losing their combined R1.5bn in deposits," DA spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs Kevin Mileham said.

"It is unacceptable that municipal officials, who have a clear mandate to deliver service to the people, abuse their powerful positions and unduly access money that should be used for service delivery."

