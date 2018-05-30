As children increasingly become victims of violence, Unicef lauds child-focused programme Isibindi

Isibindi, a community-based programme that strengthens families and helps to protect children from abuse, is an example what can be achieved in SA where one in three children experience violence prior to age 18, according to the UN Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef).

Endorsed by the government, Isibindi focuses on the psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents by supporting positive caregiving and dialogue in the most disadvantaged communities, and assisting families to access key services.

By combining home visits and safe parks — safe spaces for recreation and learning for at-risk children — Isibindi is driving positive change, and offers hope and opportunities for children at risk across the country, Unicef said.

The agency says there are currently more than 400 safe parks across all nine provinces and more than 6,500 child and youth care workers who have supported more than 400,000 children.