As children increasingly become victims of violence, Unicef lauds child-focused programme Isibindi
Isibindi, a community-based programme that strengthens families and helps to protect children from abuse, is an example what can be achieved in SA where one in three children experience violence prior to age 18, according to the UN Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef).
Endorsed by the government, Isibindi focuses on the psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents by supporting positive caregiving and dialogue in the most disadvantaged communities, and assisting families to access key services.
By combining home visits and safe parks — safe spaces for recreation and learning for at-risk children — Isibindi is driving positive change, and offers hope and opportunities for children at risk across the country, Unicef said.
The agency says there are currently more than 400 safe parks across all nine provinces and more than 6,500 child and youth care workers who have supported more than 400,000 children.
Unicef itself directly supports 13 safe parks in the Eastern Cape. The agency was commenting at the beginning of Child Protection Week, describing it as a key opportunity to shine a spotlight on children’s issues.
"From its globally admired constitution to the child support grant, this week is a reminder of what has been achieved, but also what still needs to be done," Unicef said in a statement.
"We call upon all involved to end violence and as per the Sustainable Development Goal to stand united to end violence by end-2030 as part of the Global Partnership to End Violence, of which SA became a member in 2017."
The statistics are particularly grim in SA.
• SA’s child homicide rate is double the global average — nearly half of all child homicide cases are due to abuse and neglect.
• Half of children affected by violence experience it more than once
• Teenage boys (15-17 years) are more likely to be killed outside their homes in conflict with their peers or as a consequence of gang violence.
• Most violence happens in places where children should be safest — their homes, schools and local communities, and is mainly perpetrated by people closest to the child.
