VAT panel allowed to propose zero-rating vital items such as sanitary pads to help the poor

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has amended the terms of reference for the independent inquiry into the list of items zero-rated for VAT, in order to give the panel more flexibility in its proposals.

This flexibility will enable the panel to make proposals that may alter the fiscal framework for the 2019-20 financial year and beyond. The proposals could be taken into account in the 2019 February budget.

The panel will also be able to consider zero-rating nonfood items to provide relief to poor and low-income households.

The current VAT system allows for 19 basic food items to be taxed at a rate of zero percent but there have been calls for nonfood items such as paraffin and sanitary goods for women to be included.