VAT panel allowed to propose zero-rating vital items such as sanitary pads to help the poor
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has amended the terms of reference for the independent inquiry into the list of items zero-rated for VAT, in order to give the panel more flexibility in its proposals.
This flexibility will enable the panel to make proposals that may alter the fiscal framework for the 2019-20 financial year and beyond. The proposals could be taken into account in the 2019 February budget.
The panel will also be able to consider zero-rating nonfood items to provide relief to poor and low-income households.
The current VAT system allows for 19 basic food items to be taxed at a rate of zero percent but there have been calls for nonfood items such as paraffin and sanitary goods for women to be included.
The minister’s decision follows the views expressed during public hearings held by Parliament’s finance committee and by civil society organisations, on the increase in the VAT rate from 14% to 15% in the February 2018 budget as from April 1. This increase is expected to raise R22.9bn in tax revenue.
The original terms of reference required the independent panel of experts under chairperson Prof Ingrid Woolard to review the current list of zero-rated items, and consider the most effective way to mitigate the effect of the increase in the VAT rate on poor and low-income households.
In an announcement on Tuesday, the Treasury said the terms of reference relating to how government expenditure programmes could assist poor and low-income households have also been broadened to allow further comments and suggestions from the panel.
Because of these adjustments and at the request of Woolard, the deadline for the final report of the panel has been extended to July 31 with the deadline for public submissions being extended to June 1.
"The minister has considered the structure and membership of the panel and has decided that it is not necessary to alter the composition of the panel. The current panel is made up of nine capable, professional and highly regarded experts equipped to provide independent fact-based analysis and reporting.
The panel is not under any pressure to agree with government policy when making their proposals, and we are assured that they will provide a critical and objective perspective on these issues," Treasury said.
The panel does not have the power to make decisions and can merely make recommendations to Nene, who will consider them and, if necessary, table a bill in Parliament containing the appropriate tax legislative provisions.
Parliament would then convene further hearings through its two finance committees before the final adoption of the bill. The finance minister will also make the report of the panel available to the general public.
