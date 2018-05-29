‘Untenable’ situation in North West forced government intervention, David Mabuza says

The national government intervention in the North West was informed by the conditions on the ground and was not a witch-hunt, Deputy President David Mabuza said on Tuesday.

Earlier in May several municipalities in the troubled province were earmarked for intervention by the national government.

The provincial office was placed under administration following weeks of protests against the embattled former premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

He announced his resignation last week after he having initially refused to stand down.

Those sympathetic to Mahumapelo claim that it was merely a manifestation of the targeting of party members who campaigned against President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

During a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Tuesday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the Free State was also a problematic province with several service delivery issues, yet no action had been taken.

According to the 2016-17 local government audit outcome report released last week, not a single municipality in the North West, the Free State and Limpopo had received a clean audit outcome.

"The dysfunction is far more prevalent in the Free State … it’s very clear that new dawn has brought the sunset for some key opponents [of Ramaphosa]," said Steenhuisen.

Mabuza said the situation in the North West had become "untenable", which forced the national government to intervene.

"We decided to place government under administration in the North West after there was an indication that some government systems had collapsed. Government had to do something in the interest of the people. I am satisfied with the intervention. We want to thank the premier for listening to the will of the people [by stepping down]," said Mabuza.

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced earlier in May that the security cluster had stepped in to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration against Mahumapelo and members of his executive. It is believed that the allegations were a key element of the submissions made to the ANC by various structures of the ANC-led alliance calling on Mahumapelo to step down.