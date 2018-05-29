Rough seas are expected across the country from Tuesday morning as a full moon causes spring tides.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Monday night issued a nationwide safety alert‚ warning South Africans to be cautious around the coastline until the end of the week.

The full moon spring tide is set to peak on Tuesday.

"The higher than normal high tide‚ lower than normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents brought on by the spring tide will last into the weekend‚" the NSRI said.

"Rough sea conditions brought on by cold fronts and high wind speeds around the coastline‚ together with the full moon spring tide‚ will result in unfavourable and rough sea conditions around the coastline."

Those walking and hiking along the coastline‚ as well as fishermen‚ boaters‚ sailors‚ sailboarders‚ surfers and paddlers have been advised to exercise caution.