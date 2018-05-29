Joburg City Council rejects proposed rates and tariffs, ‘vehemently and ferociously’, says EFF

The Johannesburg City Council rejected proposed new rates and tariffs for the metro on Tuesday.

The EFF’s Silumko Mabona said in the budget debate on Tuesday that the party "vehemently, unreservedly, unapologetically and ferociously" rejected the proposed increases in water, electricity, sewerage, sanitation and refuse removal.

The agenda item was described as the outcome of the public participation process on the tabled budget and proposed rates and tariffs for the 2018-19 financial year. It did not pass when it came to a vote by a show of hands.

The EFF abstained from the vote, which led to the coalition government not succeeding in passing the crucial item. Only 105 members of council voted in support of the item, whereas there were 113 no votes.

It was unclear what the immediate process would be following the rejection of the proposed rates and tariffs, as the critique from both the ANC and the EFF was that public participation was insufficient on the matter.

Mabona said if the city wanted to close the gap created due to funding being withheld from national government, "the focus should be on an accentuated focus into tracking businesses that evade paying for services". He also said the current situation was that the poor funded the rich.

Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni announced last week that electricity tariffs would increase by an average of 7.37% for the 2018-19 financial year. He said the increase was largely based on the application of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) municipal tariff guidelines on the Eskom increase of 6.84%, and also included service and distribution costs.

Ngobeni also said the proposed average tariff increase for water, sewerage and sanitation services for the 2018-19 financial year was 14.2%, based on the Rand Water tariff increase of 12.2% and includes a 2% retail margin aimed at improving and maintaining the distribution network.

The proposed tariff on sanitation services for private dwellings of erf size up to and including 300m² had, during his budget address, already been reduced from the proposed R250 to about R196.