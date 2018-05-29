How Saldanha Bay became a cosy contango corner for oil traders

For oil traders, there is no place quite like Saldanha Bay. When prices slumped in 2014, trading houses generated outsized profits by storing millions of barrels of crude in the deep-water harbour north of Cape Town.

Now storage facilities at the port — where SA built vast concrete bunkers in the 1970s that helped insulate the apartheid regime from UN oil sanctions — are expanding.

Saldanha could have turned into a white elephant, but it held an unforeseen commercial potential. When a price structure known as contango emerged in the oil market, traders were able to lock in profits by storing crude for future delivery to buyers elsewhere.

This happened in 2009 and again four years ago, when companies such as Mercuria Energy Group and Vitol Group used the site. While those opportunities have evaporated as oil has rebounded, the strategic importance of the shipping route around the Cape of Good Hope has grown.

"There’s nothing that really compares with Saldanha Bay," says Joe Willis, a senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, who highlights its accessibility to supertankers plying an ocean highway that connects key markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas. "It’s quite unique in its own right."

After the release of Nelson Mandela and the end of sanctions, SA’s Strategic Fuel Fund gradually sold off its reserves and began to lease out Saldanha’s six concrete tanks — which from satellite photos resemble a line of computer chips on a circuit board — to trading companies.

About 5.8-million barrels a day of crude moved around the Cape of Good Hope in 2016, and accounted for about 9% of all seaborne-traded oil the previous year, according to the US Energy Information Administration.