Department says R95m recovered from cash heists in Gauteng
Gauteng’s Department of Community Safety says R95m has been recovered in heists carried out across the province in the past nine months.
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s office gave a breakdown of the statistics.
• There were a total of 96 cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng between August 2017 and May 22 2018.
• There have only been arrests in 11 cases with 26 suspects arrested.
• Most of the perpetrators use notable firearms, with firearms retrieved following the heists being eight AK47s; one R5; one R4; one BM; and 11 9mm.
• 16 vehicles used in the crimes have been recovered from some of the suspects.
• Other items retrieved include two police radios and two military bulletproof vests.
Nkosi-Malobane expressed her concern‚ saying criminals "were proving to be sophisticated lately". "I have instructed the crime intelligence team to work around the clock to ensure all suspects linked with the cash-in-transit heists are arrested, and to ensure maximum sentences are imposed on them. All law-enforcement agencies’ specialised units must work together to deal with the scourge of cash-in-transit heists.
"There is also an urgent need to collaborate with private security in the fight against the syndicates that continue to supply explosives commonly used to bomb cash-in-transit vehicles. I call on members of the community who might have information on some of these suspects to report them to the authorities."
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on May 17 2018.
