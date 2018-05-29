Department says R95m recovered from cash heists in Gauteng

Gauteng’s Department of Community Safety says R95m has been recovered in heists carried out across the province in the past nine months.

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s office gave a breakdown of the statistics.

• There were a total of 96 cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng between August 2017 and May 22 2018.

• There have only been arrests in 11 cases with 26 suspects arrested.

• Most of the perpetrators use notable firearms, with firearms retrieved following the heists being eight AK47s; one R5; one R4; one BM; and 11 9mm.

• 16 vehicles used in the crimes have been recovered from some of the suspects.

• Other items retrieved include two police radios and two military bulletproof vests.