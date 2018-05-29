Families of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy are still waiting for compensation from the Gauteng government‚ a provincial legislator disclosed on Tuesday.

"The Gauteng provincial government has not yet made payments to the families of the Life Esidimeni patients who suffered and died‚ even though Justice Dikgang Moseneke set June 19 as the deadline for his arbitration award‚ which is only three weeks away‚" DA member of the provincial legislature Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"This is revealed by Gauteng premier David Makhura in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature."

Makhura said the process was under way and that officials were verifying the banking details of beneficiaries. He said the government would meet the deadline.