As deadline for payment looms, families of Life Esidimeni victims remain uncompensated

But Gauteng premier David Makhura says the process is under way and officials are verifying beneficiaries’ banking details

29 May 2018 - 11:31 Staff Writer
A woman is comforted after breaking down during proceedings. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Families of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy are still waiting for compensation from the Gauteng government‚ a provincial legislator disclosed on Tuesday.

"The Gauteng provincial government has not yet made payments to the families of the Life Esidimeni patients who suffered and died‚ even though Justice Dikgang Moseneke set June 19 as the deadline for his arbitration award‚ which is only three weeks away‚" DA member of the provincial legislature Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"This is revealed by Gauteng premier David Makhura in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature."

Makhura said the process was under way and that officials were verifying the banking details of beneficiaries. He said the government would meet the deadline.

Premier David Makhura. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Bloom said he was concerned about the source of the funding‚ which he estimated could easily top R160.64m‚ taking into account new claimants.

"It is unclear where the money will be found to pay for this as Makhura says that ‘the provincial executive council (exco) is finalising all consultations with national Department of Health on this matter and an update report will be given to the legislature in due course’."

Bloom said the Esidimeni compensation should not be paid by the "hard-pressed budget of the Gauteng health department which is struggling to provide a decent health service."

"It seems that Makhura is trying to get the National Treasury to assist in paying the rising costs of the Esidimeni tragedy that he could have avoided had he listened to all the warnings‚" Bloom said.

More than 140 psychiatric patients died after 1‚711 mentally ill people were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped and underfunded nongovernmental organisations in 2016 in Gauteng.

Moseneke ruled in March that survivors and families of those who had died should be awarded R1m in constitutional damages and R200‚000 in damages for emotional suffering and funeral expenses.

