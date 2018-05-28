Presidency might clip the wings of ministers’ jet-setting families

The Presidency is reviewing the practice of allowing members of the executive to take their spouses and/or other adult family members with them on international trips.

This emerged from a letter sent to DA spokesman on finance David Maynier by the director-general of the Presidency and secretary of the Cabinet, Cassius Lubisi.

Lubisi responded to Maynier’s letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa proposing that he consider placing a moratorium on this practice and ordering a review of the sections of the ministerial handbook dealing with international official journeys for spouses and adult family members.