National

Presidency might clip the wings of ministers’ jet-setting families

28 May 2018 - 14:30 Linda Ensor
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
The Presidency is reviewing the practice of allowing members of the executive to take their spouses and/or other adult family members with them on international trips.

This emerged from a letter sent to DA spokesman on finance David Maynier by the director-general of the Presidency and secretary of the Cabinet, Cassius Lubisi.

Lubisi responded to Maynier’s letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa proposing that he consider placing a moratorium on this practice and ordering a review of the sections of the ministerial handbook dealing with international official journeys for spouses and adult family members.

Maynier said in a statement that a moratorium on the practice would send the right "fiscal signals".

His letter to the president followed revelations that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba spent R873,366.68 of taxpayers’ money on taking his wife to investor roadshows to the financial capitals of the world, including in China, the UK and the US, when he was finance minister.

Maynier said it was "staggering" that the minister blew this amount "on what were in reality a series of intercontinental shopping trips for his wife in the financial capitals of the world".

"We hope that President Ramaphosa will not wait for the implementation of the review of the size and shape of the national executive to take decisive action to clamp down on wasteful expenditure by the national executive," Maynier said.

