Hawks move swiftly on claims of R1bn crypto scam

More than 1,000 people have already contacted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, since it revealed on Friday that it is investigating an allegedly fraudulent investment scheme totalling more than R1bn.

The Hawks said Gauteng-based Bitcaw Trading Company, commonly known as BTC Global, was being investigated after more than 28,000 investors suffered losses in a cryptocurrency scam.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the South African Reserve Bank has been brought in to help with the investigation, which is moving "very swiftly".

The company is alleged to have targeted potential investors with promises of 2% interest per day, 14% a week and 50% per month. The Hawks said payments were initially made every Monday but suddenly stopped.

On the BTC Global website individuals presenting themselves as the "admin team" said the group’s services have been suspended after its primary trader, identified as Steven Twain, failed to reply to e-mails requesting payments.

But the founder of BitCaw Trading, Andrew Caw, said on Sunday that the company was not involved in the BTC Global scam and was "shocked to see our name connected with it". He said BitCaw Trading assists people with buying and selling bitcoin as well as other bitcoin-related services. "We do not manage third-party money or offer any kind of investment."

Caw said his company will publish an official press release on Monday.

Stuart Theobald, co-founder of Intellidex, a capital markets and financial services research house, said that when it comes to financial markets and investment, people tend to overrate their own knowledge.

"People are quite bad at being sceptical about information that is consistent with what they believe," he said.

AnetosP@tisoblackstar.co.za