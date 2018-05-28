Captonians’ afternoon commute home will be a wet one as a cold front brings heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of the city on Monday.

The rains are good news for the Western Cape‚ which still has strict water restrictions in force. On Friday, dam levels for Cape Town were collectively at 23.1%.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said emergency teams would be on standby to deal with any flood-related issues across the city.

"A well-developed cold front is expected to make landfall during the course of Monday. At this stage‚ the system is expected to bring 20mm-30mm over the Cape Metropole‚ southern Cape Winelands and western Overberg, with up to 50mm possible over the mountainous areas throughout Monday into Tuesday morning‚" Powell said.

"Heavy downpours are possible … This could result in localised flooding of informal and formal settlements‚ particularly in areas where urban drainage is poor‚ leading to traffic congestion and difficult driving conditions. Heavy downpours may also lead to flash flooding‚ therefore low water bridges should be avoided."

The South African Weather Service tweeted a satellite image of the approaching front with a warning.