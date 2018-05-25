Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Ramaphosa: no one is hindering antigraft fight

The president reviews his first 100 days in office where he has been on a clean-up campaign

25 May 2018 - 05:42 Natasha Marrian
Looking forward: President Cyril Ramaphosa, seen here in the National Assembly during Thursday’s debate on the Presidency’s budget, says unity is not a ‘one-day event’. Picture: GCIS
Looking forward: President Cyril Ramaphosa, seen here in the National Assembly during Thursday’s debate on the Presidency’s budget, says unity is not a ‘one-day event’. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has not faced resistance from the bureaucrats as he embarks on his vision to rid the government of state capture and clean up corruption.

The president was reflecting on his 100 days in office with the South African National Editors’ Forum. Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC on an anti-corruption ticket after the country had been mired in allegations of state capture and graft for nearly a decade.

He has instituted major reforms to deal with this, including overhauling his cabinet and boards of key state-owned entities and culling those in the government seen as drivers of the capture project.

"I’m actually finding the whole experience over the last 100 days so empowering, so encouraging, because there is nowhere that I have found resistance," he said.

But the president later quipped: "I am not finding any resistance — if I was I wouldn’t tell you. There may well be resistance going forward."

It is clear Ramaphosa is walking a tightrope, managing dynamics in both the party and the state. He conceded that bringing together the mixed leadership of the ANC elected at Nasrec was "never going to be easy". But he said it was important to "find one another and forge unity".

This was after he was asked how he was dealing with the dynamics in the ANC following the party’s elective conference in December.

The leadership that emerged was a mixed bag between factions, with two of the top six leaders aligned to his opponent in the elective race, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The ANC’s national executive committee is split between the two groups — a dynamic observers say could hamper Ramaphosa’s ability to reform and renew both the party and the state.

"It was never going to be easy to bring strands of people [who are] diametrically opposed … but what unites us is the ANC…. Sometimes it may seem people are pulling in different directions. It takes time; unity is not a one-day event, it’s a process," Ramaphosa said.

He said, however, he was given a clear mandate to do his work in the government.

The move to place the North West province under administration showed how the government could take decisions and move ahead, even though the party processes seemed to be lagging behind.

During former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure of office, it was the other way round: the party forged ahead first and the government followed.

Ramaphosa said there were "dynamics" on both sides that needed to be "managed".

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Mining Charter nearly ready, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The government has paid particular attention to engagements with communities affected by the mining industry, says the president
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa ‘deeply concerned’ about dysfunctional municipalities

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says only 13% of SA’s municipalities achieved clean audits in the latest round
National
14 hours ago

WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa fared so far?

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about his thoughts on the president’s first 100 days in office
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa admits it is a challenge to unify ANC leadership

The president says ‘it was never going to be easy’ to bring together ‘diametrically opposed’ leadership factions after ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa pledges half his salary to new fund in Nelson Mandela’s name

The citizen-driven Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund will be launched on July 18 and aims to encourage those who can to contribute to small projects ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cosatu warns of strike over IPPs
National / Labour
2.
Eastern Cape schools are worst in SA for poor ...
National / Education
3.
Ramaphosa: no one is hindering antigraft fight
National
4.
Raymond Zondo seeks extension for state capture ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.