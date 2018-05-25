Ramaphosa: no one is hindering antigraft fight

It is clear Ramaphosa is walking a tightrope, managing dynamics in both the party and the state. He conceded that bringing together the mixed leadership of the ANC elected at Nasrec was "never going to be easy". But he said it was important to "find one another and forge unity".

This was after he was asked how he was dealing with the dynamics in the ANC following the party’s elective conference in December.

The leadership that emerged was a mixed bag between factions, with two of the top six leaders aligned to his opponent in the elective race, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The ANC’s national executive committee is split between the two groups — a dynamic observers say could hamper Ramaphosa’s ability to reform and renew both the party and the state.

"It was never going to be easy to bring strands of people [who are] diametrically opposed … but what unites us is the ANC…. Sometimes it may seem people are pulling in different directions. It takes time; unity is not a one-day event, it’s a process," Ramaphosa said.

He said, however, he was given a clear mandate to do his work in the government.

The move to place the North West province under administration showed how the government could take decisions and move ahead, even though the party processes seemed to be lagging behind.

During former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure of office, it was the other way round: the party forged ahead first and the government followed.

Ramaphosa said there were "dynamics" on both sides that needed to be "managed".

