DA wants to know why Shabangu and Sassa cancelled CPS replacement tender

The DA wants Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu and the acting CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), Abraham Mahlangu, to explain why the bidding process to find an alternative service provider to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the distribution of cash grants was cancelled.

DA spokesperson on social grants Bridget Masango has asked for the record of decision to satisfy itself that the cancellation was "not yet another attempt to hold a gun to the head of the Constitutional Court" to extend the illegal CPS contract.

"The DA maintains that this move by Sassa is not only reckless but also utterly negligent given that no information has been provided about an alternative service provider to pay out cash grants to 2.8-million beneficiaries," Masango said.

The DA has also asked Shabangu to make public any contingency plans that have been put in place to ensure that grant beneficiaries are able to receive cash payments without interruption after the current extension of the CPS contract comes to an end in September.

"The reality is that the Constitutional Court declared the initial CPS contract invalid in 2014. The department and Sassa have had two years to find a suitable alternative.

"Instead, under the leadership of then social development minister, Bathabile Dlamini, they have consistently delayed the process. It is now time for the new minister to play open cards.

"If Minister Shabangu has nothing to hide, she will make all documents and opinions on which the decision was based public."

Shabangu said in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on May 18 that she was aware of a report by Mahlangu on May 15 in which he said he had decided to cancel the bid.

Shabangu had suspended the tender process to find a replacement for CPS on April 30, saying the process was technically flawed.