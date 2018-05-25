National

Auditor-general withdraws team from eThekwini after death threats

25 May 2018 - 13:19 Linda Ensor and Bongani Mthethwa
Officials of the auditor-general’s office auditing the financial statements of eThekwini metropolitan municipality have apparently received death threats.

The auditor-general’s office took the unprecedented decision this week to withdraw its audit team from the eThekwini municipality in response to the death threats.

This decision was communicated to the municipality in a letter to deputy city manager Phillip Sithole‚ written by Ntombifuthi Mhlongo of the auditor-general’s office in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general, Vincent Smith, said on Friday that he was "was extremely concerned" to hear reports of the death threats.

"The threats are a direct affront to good governance and to the spirit of the Constitution," he said in a statement. The committee has called on the municipality’s political leadership to assist the auditor-general officials to get the documentation they need to do their work.

"It is both unfortunate and criminal to seek to intimidate auditor-general’s officials and prevent them from doing their work. This matter must be escalated to the relevant law-enforcement agencies for proper investigation," Smith said.

He called on the police to urgently investigate the threats made against the auditors.

"The committee remains of the view that the auditor-general’s office remains a critical stakeholder in strengthening SA’s fledgling democracy. As a Chapter 9 institution, the office of the auditor-general is empowered to deliver its mandate without fear or favour, and is strategically positioned to ensure good governance as a precursor to efficient service delivery."

The threats were particularly unfortunate considering the auditor-general’s recently released dire audit report on municipalities.

