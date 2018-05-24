Zondo Commission into state capture to start hearings in August

The commission of inquiry into state capture is hoping to start its hearings in August, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday.

He said the commission’s legal team had already started contacting potential witnesses and making arrangements to interview them.

At the previous briefing by Zondo and his team in March it was indicated that the investigative team would be heading into the field; however, that had been delayed.

Zondo explained that the delay was because discussions with various government departments had taken longer than expected, but co-operation from them had been guaranteed.

However, the deputy chief justice said that just because there was a delay that affected investigators, it did not mean that no work was being done.

He said head of investigations Terrence Nombembe and his team had been working to lay the foundation.