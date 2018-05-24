National

BREAKING NEWS: Godfrey Lebeya appointed as new Hawks head

24 May 2018 - 11:13 Linda Ensor
Godfrey Lebeya. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Adv Godfrey Lebeya has been appointed by the Cabinet as the national head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks).

The announcement was made on Thursday by Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane during a post cabinet media briefing. 

He replaces Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata, who was appointed acting Hawks head by former police minister Fikile Mbalula in April 2017 after the appointment of Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza to the position was ruled to have irregular and unlawful.

Lebeya, a former deputy police commissioner, was one of the senior officers alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli - a claim that was found by the high court to have no substance.

He has a doctorate in law and served in the police for more than three decades.

He was also one of two high-ranking officers who won a large settlement after being fired illegally by former commissioner Riah Phiyega.

