Expropriation without compensation not an end in itself, but a means to an end, Cyril Ramaphosa says

24 May 2018 - 16:52 Bekezela Phakathi
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the debate on the Presidency Budget Vote in the National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
The government will not relent in its determination to use expropriation without compensation as one of the mechanisms to effect land reform, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"Land reform is fundamental to the eradication of poverty. It is fundamental to restoring the dignity of all South Africans to foster reconciliation and to forge national unity. It is for this reason that this government — guided by the resolutions of the 54th national conference of the governing party — is undertaking measures to accelerate the redistribution of land, the extension of security of tenure, the provision of agricultural support and the redress of spatial inequality," the President said in his response to the Presidency budget vote in Parliament.

Talk of land expropriation without compensation and the recent illegal land occupations is said to have created uncertainty among investors.

In February, Parliament voted in favour of an EFF motion for land expropriation without compensation. The constitutional review committee was instructed consider the review of section 25 of the Constitution and other property clauses, and report back to Parliament in August.

The EFF, which has long called for expropriation without compensation and for its supporters to occupy land, previously offered the ANC its 6% representation in Parliament, which would give the governing party the required two-thirds threshold to amend section 25 of the Constitution, or the property clause.

Ramaphosa said if ownership, tenure and use of the country’s land remains restricted to a small minority, SA will never realise the contribution it can make to the growth and development of its economy.

"That is why we must use every means at our disposal to make this happen. That is why we will not relent in our determination to use expropriation without compensation as one of the mechanisms to effect land reform….

"We do so understanding that expropriation without compensation is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. And we must therefore use it in a manner that advances the objective of meaningful, radical and sustainable land redistribution," he said.

However, Ramaphosa condemned the recent illegal occupations.

"The restoration of the land to the poor and dispossessed through a constitutionally mandated programme of redress and reform is a revolutionary act. The illegal occupation of land is not," he said.

He also touched on the issue of reducing the size of the Cabinet, which opposition parties raised during the debate.

"The reconfiguration of the state is a far greater and more ambitious undertaking that must go to the heart of the capacity of government to meet the country’s developmental needs," Ramaphosa said.

The government needed to address issues of structure, not just of national departments, but of all spheres and all public institutions.

"We also need to address issues of efficiency and resource allocation. Not only must we end all fruitless, wasteful, irregular and unauthorised expenditure, but we must also make sure that the money that we do budget is allocated to programmes that have the greatest beneficial impact."

