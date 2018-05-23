Treasury urged to introduce measures to ensure departments stick to procurement guidelines

Parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), has urged National Treasury to introduce a mechanism to make it difficult for national and provincial departments to bypass procurement guidelines.

On Wednesday, officials from the office of the chief procurement officer and National Treasury, led by director-general Dondo Mogajane briefed Scopa on the latest consolidated report on deviation and expansion for national departments and entities.

The report showed that the top three entities and departments in terms of deviations for the third and fourth quarter 2017-18 were the Department of Defence and Military Veterans (R734m); Eskom (R553m); and the State Information Technology Agency (R288m). The top three entities and departments for expansions were Eskom (R11.3 bn); the South African Revenue Service (SARS) (R917m); and the South African Post Office (Sapo) (R313m).

Scopa chairman Themba Godi said the committee had noticed that corruption was rampant in departments, municipalities and entities through deviations and expansions, and there was no consequence management.

"Scopa wants the government to start instituting charges against officials who try to find ways of cheating the system," said Godi. "Scopa wants National Treasury to request reports on all deviations from departments, municipalities and entities because it has often been found that that is where a lot of corruption takes place. Therefore, Scopa believes it is important for National Treasury to have detailed reports on all deviations and expansions, irrespective of the amount."

Mogajane said Treasury was looking to introduce measures to make it much more difficult to get deviation approval. There are currently mechanisms in place that make it possible for entities and departments to procure goods outside of the Public Finance Management Act, as well as state procurement guidelines.

These mechanisms were designed to allow for emergency procurement or to expedite the process, in which case only one supplier is used and there is no competitive bidding. However, an increasing number of entities and departments were invoking emergency procurement conditions needlessly so as to avoid a bidding process, compromising the integrity of the system while leaving the state vulnerable to waste.