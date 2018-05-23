Sassa has cancelled tender to replace CPS

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cancelled its tender for a service provider to replace CPS in paying welfare grants to millions of poor people, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has confirmed.

Shabangu was aware of a decision contained in a report by Sassa’s acting CEO, Abraham Mahlangu, on May 15, stating that he had decided to cancel the bid, the minister said in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday.

Her department would establish a technical committee to explore and recommend alternatives to the cash payment of social grants, she said.

It would also advise on the transition from CPS to a new service provider for the distribution of welfare payments.

Business Day reported on April 30 that Sassa’s efforts to replace CPS had been suspended, a development Shabangu blamed on technical flaws with the tender process.