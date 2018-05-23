Sassa has cancelled tender to replace CPS
The tender process was suspended three weeks ago because of flaws
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cancelled its tender for a service provider to replace CPS in paying welfare grants to millions of poor people, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has confirmed.
Shabangu was aware of a decision contained in a report by Sassa’s acting CEO, Abraham Mahlangu, on May 15, stating that he had decided to cancel the bid, the minister said in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday.
Her department would establish a technical committee to explore and recommend alternatives to the cash payment of social grants, she said.
It would also advise on the transition from CPS to a new service provider for the distribution of welfare payments.
Business Day reported on April 30 that Sassa’s efforts to replace CPS had been suspended, a development Shabangu blamed on technical flaws with the tender process.
The Black Sash was vociferous in its objection to the suspension of the tender process.
SA is seeking a new social security payment distributor after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that the contract with Net1 UEPS Technologies -of which Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is a subsidiary -was unconstitutional because correct processes were not followed.
Not all payments are made in cash.
The deal with CPS was last year extended until 2018 to ensure grant payments did not stop after the Department of Social Development failed to comply with a court ruling, and the Constitutional Court extended CPS’s contract for six months on March 23.
Bloomberg
