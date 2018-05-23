SARS waives attorney-client confidentiality for Jonas Makwakwa report

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has released law firm Hogan Lovells from its obligation to maintain attorney-client confidentiality in relation to the firm’s report on SARS’s former head of business and individual taxes, Jonas Makwakwa.

Hogan Lovells has agreed to the release of a redacted version of the report to the public, while members of Parliament’s finance committee have been given a copy of the full report.

Hogan Lovells SA chairman Lavery Modise said in a verbal statement to the committee on Wednesday that the firm had always wanted its confidential and privileged report on Makwakwa to be made public, but that it was for SARS to waive its attorney-client privilege. It was "relieved" that SARS has released the report to the finance committee.

Modise justified the role played by Hogan Lovells in its inquiry into Makwakwa, rejecting that it was a whitewash. He said it was "misleading and incorrect" that the Hogan Lovells investigation extended into allegations of criminal conduct or tax evasion on the part of Makwakwa, which arose from the report submitted to SARS by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). This related to suspicious and unusual transactions of about R1m, which Makwakwa deposited into his bank account.

Modise said the Hogan Lovells inquiry was restricted to labour-related aspects and were focused on whether any of the suspicious, unusual or ad hoc payments identified in the FIC report were a breach of SARS’s internal policies and/or the Public Finance Management Act. The firm was required to determine whether this amounted to misconduct in the employment context.