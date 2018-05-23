National

Judge Robert Nugent to chair governance inquiry at SARS, Cyril Ramaphosa says

23 May 2018 - 16:24 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: Gallo Images
Picture: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation establishing a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the troubled South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Delivering his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced that the inquiry would be chaired by former Judge Robert Nugent and assisted by Michael Katz, Mabongi Masilo and Vuyo Kahla.

"The terms of reference for the commission will be gazetted in the coming days," Ramaphosa said.

The commission of inquiry is expected to consider the adequacy and legality of steps that SARS took to address revenue shortfalls in the past two years, including unauthorised bonuses to top executives and withholding of refunds to ordinary taxpayers.

Also expected to be included in the terms of reference is SARS’s adherence to tax administration processes, including for VAT refunds, mining rehabilitation funds and adherence to customs and excise provisions with particular reference to tobacco.

Ramaphosa said his administration had also taken steps to address leadership challenges at SARS, including the suspension of the commissioner, the initiation of a disciplinary process and the appointment of an acting commissioner.

Cyril Ramaphosa to announce terms for SARS commission of inquiry soon

Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat says the commission’s work will include SARS’s response to revenue shortfalls and the payment of unauthorised bonuses
National
7 hours ago

SARS waives attorney-client confidentiality for Jonas Makwakwa report

Law firm Hogan Lovells has always wanted to make the report public, and the full report has now been given to Parliament’s finance committee
National
5 hours ago

Tom Moyane in hot water again as Hawks launch fresh probe

The investigation not related to the suspicious transactions in the account of former deputy, spokesman says
National
12 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa faces crucial Moyane battle

Former Constitutional court justice Kate O’Regan was party to that case and hence well placed to be an arbiter in the matter
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trade department starts SEZ marketing drive in ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma ‘does not have means’ to fund his ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa pledges half his salary to new ...
National
4.
Government is intent on clearing Public ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.