Judge Robert Nugent to chair governance inquiry at SARS, Cyril Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation establishing a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the troubled South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Delivering his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced that the inquiry would be chaired by former Judge Robert Nugent and assisted by Michael Katz, Mabongi Masilo and Vuyo Kahla.

"The terms of reference for the commission will be gazetted in the coming days," Ramaphosa said.

The commission of inquiry is expected to consider the adequacy and legality of steps that SARS took to address revenue shortfalls in the past two years, including unauthorised bonuses to top executives and withholding of refunds to ordinary taxpayers.

Also expected to be included in the terms of reference is SARS’s adherence to tax administration processes, including for VAT refunds, mining rehabilitation funds and adherence to customs and excise provisions with particular reference to tobacco.

Ramaphosa said his administration had also taken steps to address leadership challenges at SARS, including the suspension of the commissioner, the initiation of a disciplinary process and the appointment of an acting commissioner.