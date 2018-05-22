We’re going to need a bigger budget, says Tourism Business Council

Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) CEO Mmatšatši Ramawela has welcomed the commitment by Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom to address regulations that require unabridged birth certificates for minors of foreign tourists travelling to SA.

The TBCSA is the umbrella business organisation representing the country’s travel and tourism private sector.

Commenting on Hanekom’s budget vote speech last week, Ramawela said the requirement for unabridged birth certificates has had a major impact on the industry and tourism growth figures. "The negative effects are still being felt, so we are really happy to hear that the tourism minister is now working with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, to come up with a workable solution."

Ramawela also welcomed the initiatives to introduce e-visas which would allow visitors to SA to apply for visas online; to simplify visa requirements for Chinese and Indian visitors; and also to ease the entry of people with valid visas from countries with stringent criteria, such as the US and the UK.

She questioned, though, whether the budget for the Department of Tourism was sufficient to deliver on the ambitious growth expectations for the tourism sector. The department’s budget increased nominally from R2.1bn last year to R2.2bn for the 2018-19 financial year. More than half of this — about R1.2bn — will go towards SA Tourism’s operations.

"As the TBCSA, we believe the budget is insufficient considering the tough competition from other destinations within and outside our continent. The department needs a bigger budget. However, we recognise that money spent in other departments, such as transport and public enterprises, including provinces and municipalities, also supports tourism."