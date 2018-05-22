Parliament making sure to get its ducks in a row in attempt to call Markus Jooste

Parliament’s standing committee on finance has taken the procedural steps necessary to subpoena former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste in a legally defensible manner.

The committee wants to interrogate Jooste about the circumstances leading to the collapse of Steinhoff’s shares, which followed the December announcement that accounting irregularities were under investigation.

Jooste has declined an invitation by the committee to appear voluntarily for questioning.

His attorney said in a letter that he believed this would undermine his right to a fair defence in a possible future prosecution.

However, the committee is insisting on the mandate of Parliament to exercise oversight and hold people to account.

Parliament’s legal adviser, Frank Jenkins, believes it is likely Jooste will resist the subpoena by applying to court, and so recommended that the finance committee rigorously follow the steps for a subpoena as set out in the Powers and Privileges of Parliament Act.

This requires a formally adopted resolution by a quorate committee, which will then be referred to the speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, for concurrence.

After this the subpoena can be issued by a sheriff of the court.

The committee envisages a provisional date in mid-August for a hearing with Jooste, after Parliament resumes after a long recess.