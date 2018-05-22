President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the national minimum wage‚ which he spearheaded‚ will be implemented — but only after a few minor issues have been addressed with alliance partner Cosatu.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a three-hour meeting with Cosatu’s central executive committee at its Braamfontein head office on Tuesday‚ Ramaphosa said there was broad support within the alliance for the process of legislating for a national minimum wage to go ahead.

"On the implementation of national minimum wage‚ where there are issues that still need to be tweaked and crossed‚ Cosatu is going to be able to do that. But the process is moving ahead with the full participation and support of all of us‚" he said.

Although government is assured of Cosatu’s support‚ the new kid on the block‚ the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚ is vehemently opposed to the R20 per hour‚ or R3,500 per month‚ that has been set as the national minimum wage for workers on a 40-hour week.

Saftu members disrupted a sitting of the Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour last week‚ which was to discuss the national minimum wage bill.