Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has removed Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Mzobanzi Ntuli as the member of mayoral committee responsible for housing and replaced him with Meshack van Wyk of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Mashaba’s office made the announcement on Monday‚ as the mayor said his decision was effective from the May 18.

Mashaba said Ntuli inherited a housing department that was performing poorly and with a legacy of corruption — and despite Ntuli’s "best efforts" the department’s performance has not improved.

"While this is primarily a function of the administration of this department‚ it is going to require different leadership to effect the turnaround of this critical function in the city.

"Access to affordable housing represents one of the greatest needs of our residents in the city‚ and it is a priority of the multiparty government to reverse the legacy of landlessness and dispossession that continues in the city today. This legacy persists in the proliferation of land occupation and backyard dwellings throughout the city.

"When the residents of Johannesburg voted for change in 2016 one of the most important aspects of this change had to be in the form of increased provision of housing. This is a commitment that this multiparty government must live up to‚" Mashaba said.

"This action comes down to the need for the multiparty government to have the best‚ most fit-for-purpose people able to lead their departments through the inherited state of neglect and corruption. Ultimately the political parties representing the multiparty government stand behind this principle."

Van Wyk has been given the following key priorities:

Inner city regeneration to fast-track delivery of affordable housing‚ student accommodation and small business space;

Identification of city-owned land for service stands;

Maximise the utilisation of provincial and national grants to deliver houses for residents;

Expedite delivery of title deeds to qualifying residents;

Finalisation and publication of the official open housing waiting list; and

The development of a new housing policy for the City of Johannesburg.

Van Wyk is the regional executive chairman of the ACDP and has served as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg since 2006.

TimesLIVE